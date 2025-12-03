Shamsul, Albert Tei to be charged with corruption

Shamsul Iskandar Akin and Albert Tei are set to face bribery charges in two courts. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The prime minister’s former political secretary Shamsul Iskandar Akin and controversial businessman Albert Tei will be charged with corruption, the nation’s top graft-buster said.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki said the duo would be slapped with five charges each.

They will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court tomorrow and at the Shah Alam sessions court on Friday.

“Shamsul will be charged for accepting bribes, while Teh will be charged for bribing,” he said at a press conference here.

Shamsul and Tei were nabbed after the latter claimed he had bribed the Melaka PKR chief to recover funds purportedly distributed to Sabah assemblymen.

Azam said a woman named Sofia Rini Buyong, who had been investigated by MACC in connection with Tei’s allegations, would not be charged.

“She is a witness for the prosecution.”

Tei, the businessman at the centre of the Sabah mining scandal, is currently facing trial on two counts of giving bribes.

Last month, he claimed he had spent RM629,000 on Shamsul including on renovations for properties linked to him, as well as premium cigars and custom-made suits, allegedly under the assurance that he could recover funds channelled to Sabah politicians.

He also shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations in which Shamsul purportedly requested foreign currency from him before travelling overseas.

MORE TO COME