Zahid to meet Samsuri over notices to FGV plantations

PETALING JAYA : Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will hold discussions with Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar on the warning notices issued by the state government to plantation lots owned by the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV).

Zahid, who is also rural and regional development minister, said the matter could be resolved through dialogue, and that he was addressing Felda’s issues as they fall within his purview under the Prime Minister’s Department.

“I will discuss the matter with the Terengganu menteri besar. There is no issue that cannot be resolved.

“What matters most is the welfare of the people of Terengganu and our country,” Bernama reported him as saying in Kuala Lumpur today.

Yesterday, Felda and FGV said they were conducting a comprehensive review of all related documents to address the warning notices, covering historical records, payment documentation, land premium transactions, ownership status and plantation development conditions.

The state government issued the notices of unlawful occupation to plantation lots in Besut, Setiu, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman on Nov 30, Dec 1 and Dec 2.

Felda and FGV also said that the warning notices did not affect the operations of settler-owned plantations or the livelihoods of settlers in Felda’s Terengganu region.