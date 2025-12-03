Terengganu govt serves notices of unlawful occupation to FGV directors

Terengganu executive councillor Azman Ibrahim said the notices under Section 425 of the National Land Code 1965 were sent to the FGV Holdings board by post and email.

PETALING JAYA : The Terengganu government today served notices of unlawful occupation to members of FGV Holdings Bhd’s board of directors regarding the company’s plantations on state land.

State executive councillor Azman Ibrahim said the notices under Section 425 of the National Land Code 1965 were sent by post and email.

This comes after the state government also served notices of unlawful occupation to plantation lots in Besut, Setiu, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman on Nov 30, Dec 1 and 2.

“Under the Companies Act 2016, all members of the board of directors are responsible for the offences committed,” Azman said in a Facebook post.

He also said the state exco had agreed that money paid by the Federal Land Development Authority to the state government in 2011 be returned immediately.

“In 2011, Felda paid a sum that only it had agreed upon. They set the sum, and they paid it. The state government never agreed to the sum, and as such, it was placed in a trust fund and not recorded as state revenue.

“The funds are being returned to Felda as part of the legal process,” he said.

However, he did not say how much was involved.