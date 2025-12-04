18 families in Putra Heights gas line blaze receive house keys

Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming (in black) handing over a mock key to one of the affected residents, Mohmad Johar Misri, at a ceremony today. (Bernama pic)

SUBANG JAYA : Eighteen families who were affected by the April 1 gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights can finally breathe a sigh of relief as their homes in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru have now been repaired and rebuilt.

Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming said the rehabilitation project, undertaken by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB), involved an allocation of RM4.85 million from the National Housing Disaster Trust Fund.

“The Madani government acted swiftly to address this issue and offered renewed hope to the victims,” he said in his speech at a ceremony to hand over the house keys.

Nga said construction works began on June 3.

Repair works for homes in Putra Heights were carried out by developer Sime Darby Bhd, while SPNB was responsible for managing the units in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru.

The blaze caused over 40% structural damage on 81 houses, while another 81 were partially damaged and 57 were affected but not burnt.

One of the victims, Hasrina Nordin, 39, said she was grateful her family’s six-month wait to regain a home of their own had finally come to an end.

“No words can describe the challenges we went through. But thank God, our home has finally been rebuilt,” said the religious teacher.

Another victim, Sharifah Mustafa, 59, thanked the housing ministry and SPNB for acting swiftly to rebuild her home.

“I am very grateful, as this house is part of my preparation for my later years. Even replacing it with a three-room unit is already a blessing.”