Boy, 6, dies in Banting house fire

Selangor fire and rescue department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the victim was one of 10 occupants of the house, Bernama reported.
He said the department received a distress call at 4.42am and 10 personnel from two fire stations arrived at the scene in under five minutes.
“The operations commander on the scene reported that the blaze involved a double-storey terrace house, with two victims believed to be trapped inside.
“The fire was brought under control at 5.05am. The boy was found burnt in a room on the upper floor, while a local man in his 30s suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital,” he said in a statement, adding that the other eight occupants escaped unharmed.
Mukhlis said that the fire, which had destroyed 85% of the house, was completely extinguished at 7am.