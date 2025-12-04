Construction workers to get wages in e-wallets

Construction workers’ salaries will now be credited directly into their e-wallets under a new digital payment system rolled out by the Construction Industry Development Board.

KUALA LUMPUR : Construction workers in Malaysia will soon benefit from a new digital green card announced by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) today.

The card functions as both a digital identity and an e-wallet, allowing workers to manage wages, attendance, and access financial services securely.

“Workers no longer need to rely solely on cash or physical documents,” said works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi during the launch of the digital green card here.

“Their identity, attendance, and wages can now be managed digitally.”

A key feature is e-Wages, which ensures salaries are fair, timely, and traceable.

Payments are credited directly into each worker’s e-wallet, which is fully compliant with labour regulations.