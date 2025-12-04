Deliveryman threatened by man with gun at intersection

Hulu Selangor police chief Ibrahim Husin said a 54-year-old suspect was apprehended in Jalan Cempaka, Bukit Sentosa. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A deliveryman was threatened by a man with a pistol at a traffic light intersection in Hulu Selangor yesterday, say police.

Hulu Selangor police chief Ibrahim Husin said police received a report from the 28-year-old victim at 2.06pm yesterday.

“The victim was driving a van from Bukit Sentosa to Kuala Lumpur when he was approached by a man who accused him of trying to ram into him.

“The suspect then took out an object resembling a pistol and threatened him with it,” Sinar Harian reported him as saying.

Ibrahim said a team from the Hulu Selangor police headquarters’ criminal investigation department later apprehended a 54-year-old man in Jalan Cempaka, Bukit Sentosa.

“We seized several items believed to have been used during the incident, including a black jacket, a black pistol holster with the word ‘Micro’ written on it, a carry permit and ammunition.

“Checks found the suspect, who works as a security guard, has previous criminal records,” he said.

Ibrahim said the suspect has been remanded for three days until Saturday to aid the investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.