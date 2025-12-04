3 Muar students booted for making explicit AI deepfakes of classmates

Chung Hwa High School principal Chionh Cheong Kang said the school began investigating the case immediately after learning of the images on Monday.

PETALING JAYA : A Chinese school in Muar, Johor, has expelled three male students for using artificial intelligence to make explicit AI deepfake images of their female classmates.

China Press reported that some of the manipulated images had already been circulated online, affecting at least two female students who filed police reports.

Chung Hwa High School principal Chionh Cheong Kang said the school began investigating the case immediately after learning of the images on Monday, meeting with the parents of all the students involved.

In a statement, the school said it had a “zero tolerance” policy for such behaviour, and expelled the boys in Forms 2, 3 and 4, in accordance with school regulations.

The school encouraged victims to report the matter to the police, and urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity and immediately delete any such photos.

The parents of the boys involved accepted the decision to expel them.

Muar police chief Raiz Mukhlis Azman Aziz confirmed that reports had been received and investigations were ongoing.