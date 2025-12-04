Man found slashed to death in Sandakan, allegedly killed by brother

Police said the victim suffered severe injuries to his head, stomach and hands, caused by sharp weapons.

PETALING JAYA : A woman found her son dead in their house in Bandar Karamunting, Sandakan, Sabah, on Sunday evening, believed to have been slashed to death by his elder brother two days prior.

Sandakan police chief George Abd Rakman confirmed that they received a report about the alleged fratricide, saying the mother found her 43-year-old son covered in blood at 5.30pm that day.

“Early inspection of the scene found that only the victim and his brother were at home at the time,” Sinar Harian reported him as saying.

George said a police team arrested the victim’s 44-year-old brother at 8.45pm. The suspect later brought police to where he had hidden his blood-soaked trousers and three parangs believed to have been used in the incident.

“The victim suffered severe injuries to his head, stomach and hands, caused by sharp weapons,” he said.

George said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. He said a post-mortem will be carried out and the motive behind the incident is being investigated.

“The neighbours heard a scream on Friday morning, but did not think anything of it.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect was unemployed and believed to be suffering from mental health issues,” he said.