Motion to suspend Takiyuddin sparks heated debate in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR : Tensions flared in the Dewan Rakyat when several opposition MPs protested against a motion to suspend Kota Bharu MP Takiyuddin Hassan for six months over his remarks linking a maritime enforcement operation to the Memali incident.

Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) had interjected right before the motion could be tabled by deputy home minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He questioned why Takiyuddin was not referred to the parliamentary rights and privileges committee before the motion was tabled.

Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) also said that the government could not use Standing Order 27(3), which allows government business to be tabled without notice, to “punish” an opposition MP.

However, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul urged Shamsul to proceed with the tabling of the motion.

During the debate on the motion, opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin defended Takiyuddin and said that nobody was trying to tarnish the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) image.

He also said that the PAS MP’s remarks were not about the agency itself but about procedural issues.

“Take a closer look at the Hansard. Everyone needs to read it. Takiyuddin raised the issue out of a sense of responsibility.

“Look at it positively. That ‘event’ should have been managed under controlled conditions,” Hamzah said.

“Takiyuddin is not just the Kota Bharu MP but also the PAS secretary-general. Masjid Rusila is a key centre for the Islamic party’s activities. When the incident happened, Takiyuddin only asked questions, not accused anyone. Yet it was linked to the Memali incident,” he said.

Takiyuddin had alleged during the debate on the 2026 supply bill on Oct 22 that an incident involving the MMEA at Masjid Rusila in Marang, Terengganu, had created a “negative image” of the agency.

He claimed that 10 to 15 men in five cars had “stormed” the mosque without its permission and wondered whether it was a repeat of the 1985 Memali incident.

Saifuddin had clarified that the matter was a misunderstanding that had been resolved by the authorities, explaining that only six MMEA personnel had stopped by the mosque to perform Asar prayers during a training exercise.