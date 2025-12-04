No warden on duty when Zara found unconscious, says witness

Zara Qairina Mahathir died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A former senior assistant for student affairs at SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha testified that no hostel warden was on duty on the night Zara Qairina Mahathir was found unconscious.

Bernama reported Asnie Marjan, 56, who had been transferred to the Papar education office since October, as testifying that the warden appointed by the state education department was also not on duty that day.

He confirmed that the school administration had appointed several teachers as unpaid hostel supervisors, adding that he was not consulted on the preparation of the monthly duty roster for these wardens and supervisors.

The 57th witness was being questioned by deputy public prosecutor Fairuz Johari during the inquest into Zara’s death before coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan.

When Fairuz asked how unpaid teachers performed duties equivalent to those of a salaried warden, Asnie replied that it was “based on a sense of duty”.

Previously, security guard Lina Mansoding @ Jaliha, 65, testified that she was the one who discovered Zara after being alerted by a student, saying she informed the head warden of the incident via a phone call.

During today’s proceedings, Asnie explained that he typically monitored warden duties through a logbook, but could not recall any entries recorded for July 15, the night of the incident.

Regarding the events of July 16, Asnie testified that he did not proceed to the location after receiving a call from the head warden around 3.25am, but had entrusted the warden to manage the situation and went directly to the hospital later.

“I only went to the incident site on the third day. After subuh prayers on July 16, I was at the hospital until evening.

“There was a meeting the next morning, and I focused on consoling the parents. I met the student’s mother and father nearly every day until my transfer to the district education office. I did not neglect my duties,” he said.

Asnie also said he did not know who instructed the head warden to disconnect the hostel’s public telephone for 48 hours following the incident.

When questioned by lawyer Shahlan Jufri, representing Zara’s mother Noraidah Lamat, Asnie confirmed that he met Noraidah on the day of the incident at the hospital, as well as on the night of the funeral and in a visit to the family’s home.

Shahlan: Did you inform Zara’s mother about the school’s internal investigation?

Asnie: No. The case was, and remains, under investigation. We had to proceed with caution.

Zara, 13, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar.