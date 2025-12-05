Bung Moktar remembered as Dewan Rakyat’s ‘larger-than-life’ figure

Six-term Kinabatangan MP Bung Moktar Radin was chairman of the Sabah chapters of Umno and Barisan Nasional. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Tribute and condolences continued to pour in from across the political spectrum today following the death of Bung Moktar Radin, the Sabah Umno chief and Kinabatangan MP who passed away after midnight today.

Fellow lawmakers recalled Bung’s impossible-to-ignore presence and voice in the Dewan Rakyat.

PKR’s Subang MP Wong Chen, who first met Bung more than a decade ago, described him as a “controversial and colourful MP” in public who was nevertheless “kind and friendly” in private.

“He always had a twinkle in his eye, and his jokes were sharp and funny. I shall miss him as a larger-than-life character in Parliament,” he said in a Facebook post.

Isnarissah Munirah Majilis, the Warisan MP for Kota Belud, said Bung used to sit directly in front of her in Parliament and would often greet her warmly.

“Parliament will never be the same without his presence, without his firmness, without his voice. Forever a legend, Bung Moktar Radin,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok also paid tribute, saying: “Bung Moktar, you led a colourful life. It is sad to know that you left this world so suddenly. May your soul rest in peace with the Maker.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim remembered Bung as a steadfast figure who consistently championed the interests of Sabah and its people.

“His service and commitment in the political arena, particularly for the people of Sabah and the country, will always be valued and remembered,” he said in a post on X.

Warisan president Shafie Apdal shared memories from their long political history together as youth leaders in Sabah Umno during the 1990s.

“We shared many experiences and memories throughout our long political journey,” he said in a Facebook post.

Bung, the Kinabatangan MP, died in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, at 1.46am. He had defended his Lamag seat with a slim majority of just 153 votes in the Sabah election last week.

He stirred controversy on multiple occasions through the years, including one instance in 2018 when he blurted out a vulgar remark in the Dewan Rakyat.