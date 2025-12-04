Prosecution’s graft appeal vacated as Isa Samad hospitalised, says lawyer

Isa Samad, 76, is reported to have been admitted to a hospital in Seremban following a medical complication. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The hearing of the prosecution’s appeal to reinstate Isa Samad’s conviction for corruption, scheduled for today at the Federal Court, has been postponed as the former Felda chairman has been admitted to the hospital.

Lawyer Baharudeen Ariff said Isa, 76, was admitted to a hospital in Seremban on Tuesday following a medical complication.

“We wrote to the Federal Court registry, and the adjournment was allowed,” he told FMT when contacted.

Baharudeen said case management has been set for Monday to fix a new date for the appeal hearing.

A three-member bench was slated to hear oral submissions from the prosecution and a new set of lawyers representing Isa, who also previously served as Negeri Sembilan menteri besar.

In March 2024, the Court of Appeal set aside Isa’s conviction for allegedly receiving RM3 million in kickbacks linked to the approval for the purchase of a hotel in Kuching 10 years earlier.

A three-member bench led by Justice Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, now a Federal Court judge, said that the High Court had committed an appealable error that warranted intervention.

In 2021, Justice Nazlan Ghazali, who was elevated to the Federal Court yesterday, found Isa guilty of nine corruption charges involving RM3.09 million.

Isa was sentenced to a six-year jail term and fined RM15.4 million.