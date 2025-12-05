After Hatyai floods, volunteers from Penang stay on to help Thais

Volunteers from the Bukit Mertajam Voluntary Safety Association helping to distribute food and daily necessities to people in Hatyai. (BMVSA pic)

PETALING JAYA : More than 50 volunteers from Penang who went to help Malaysians stranded in the Hatyai floods are staying on to help distribute food, clothing and daily necessities to needy Thais.

Ng Keok Seng, a volunteer from the Bukit Mertajam Voluntary Safety Association, said he and the other volunteers entered Hatyai on Nov 23 with more than 20 rescue pick-up vehicles, medical kits and dry food supplies.

“Our initial plan was to rescue all Malaysians stranded in Hatyai, and we even allocated two buses to take them back to Butterworth and Bukit Mertajam,” he said, Bernama reported.

Ng said now that the Malaysians have been evacuated with the help of the Thais, the volunteers want to return the favour by helping Thailand in its recovery operations.

It’s thumbs up for more than 50 volunteers from Penang-based associations who have stayed behind in Hatyai to help in relief efforts. (BMVSA pic)

“We stayed on since early this month, after the floodwaters receded. Some volunteers cross the border daily to help the Thai people and authorities with cleaning and rebuilding,” he said.

The other volunteer associations include the Berapit Volunteer Firefighter Association, Juru Volunteer Firefighter Association, Blue Sky Rescue Malaysia and CERT Georgetown, among others.

Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, Malaysia’s ambassador to Thailand, commended their efforts. “I am happy Malaysians continue to provide assistance and remain here to help the Thai people. The Thais have always been kind to everyone, and at this moment, they truly need support,” Bernama reported him as saying.

According to Thai authorities, severe floods in the nation’s south have claimed more than 145 lives and affected about 3.54 million people.