Unity ministry continues commitment to safeguarding harmony

National unity remains the government’s top priority to curb the spread of conflicts in Malaysia’s multiethnic society.

PUTRAJAYA : Amid rising concerns over social cohesion in recent times, the government, through the national unity ministry, continues to play a central role in maintaining harmony among Malaysians.

Various initiatives are carried out through the department of national unity and integration (JPNIN) to establish efficient conflict-resolution mechanisms at the grassroots level.

Norwahidah Zinalibdin.

Norwahidah Zinalibdin, director of the unity management division at JPNIN, said one key initiative is the development of a data collection and monitoring system, known as the unity analytics dashboard.

“Through this dashboard, ‘hotspot’ areas showing rising unity issues and community tensions can be identified early, allowing mitigation measures to be taken before conflicts escalate,” she told FMT.

The system aggregates data from the e-Sepakat system complaints system, neighbourhood watch schemes, voluntary patrols, and the National Unity Index (IPNas), as well as from the statistics department.

Norwahidah said the dashboard not only tracks current trends but also enables projections three to five years ahead, helping the ministry plan evidence-based, long-term unity strategies.

The unity analytics dashboard allows the national unity ministry to examine issues that threaten public harmony.

While the analytics dashboard provides an overview, the e-Sepakat platform records and monitors complaints in real time.

“JPNIN operates in 13 states and three federal territories with 116 district unity offices, and our officers are responsible for managing, monitoring, and detecting unity issues 24/7, both in the field and via social media monitoring.

“There are six clusters of unity issues monitored, including governance and development, security, religion, politics, hate speech, and racial matters,” she said.

She said JPNIN also collaborates with enforcement agencies, including local authorities, police and the Communications and Multimedia Commission, to address complaints.

Community-level unity machinery

This year, the unity issues management committee (JPIP) was established as a platform connecting 12 government agencies to discuss and act promptly on issues that could threaten social cohesion.

Certified mediators under JPNIN also serve as neutral third parties, helping communities resolve conflicts peacefully and constructively.

To date, the ministry has set up 10 community mediation centres to provide mediation services to the public.

“We train community leaders within neighbourhood schemes to act as intermediaries to calm conflicting parties so issues don’t spread to the wider community.

“Sometimes, small issues, like parking disputes, can escalate,” Norwahidah said, noting that up to October, 144 cases were resolved through community mediation.

The mediation service is free and aims to help communities resolve disputes without resorting to legal channels, promoting a “win-win” outcome.

Meanwhile, the e-Sepakat system has been expanded to the public through the National Public Community Complaints Network (Rakan), launched on June 19, allowing citizens to report early signs of racial, religious, or unity-related tensions.

“Minister Aaron Ago Dagang believes that safeguarding security and monitoring these issues is not solely the authorities’ responsibility; the public also needs to cooperate as our eyes and ears,” she said.

Thirty-three cases had been reported via Rakan, with 24 resolved successfully, as of Nov 15.