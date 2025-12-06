Govt raises e-invoicing income threshold to RM1mil

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said this was decided by the Cabinet yesterday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The government has decided to exempt businesses with annual revenue under RM1 million from e-invoicing, which comes into effect on Jan 1.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said this was decided by the Cabinet yesterday.

“The initial threshold of RM500,000 (for mandatory e-invoicing) has been raised to RM1 million. This means that small companies no longer need to carry out e-invoicing,” Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said at an event in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, today.

MORE TO COME