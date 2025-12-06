PAS hails AirAsia’s hijab option as benchmark for other carriers

He said this was not only in line with the religion’s demands but reflected the reality that more than 60% of Malaysia’s population were Muslim.
The Kubang Kerian MP said it also reflected the budget carrier’s understanding of the freedom one has to practise their religion, as provided for under the Federal Constitution.
“In the context of a modern economy, inclusive policies that respect the religious and cultural needs of employees have proven to increase motivation, job satisfaction and corporate image.
“Many global firms have moved in the direction of faith-friendly workplaces and AirAsia’s step is in keeping with such developments,” he said in a statement.
Yesterday, AirAsia announced its new uniform policy for Muslim cabin crew, who may opt to don the hijab as well as a full suit with long sleeves and pants.
The airline hopes to implement this before Ramadan starts in February.