PAS hails AirAsia’s hijab option as benchmark for other carriers

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes and top officials of the company at the launch of AirAsia’s new uniform policy yesterday. (AirAsia pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has welcomed AirAsia’s decision to give female Muslim cabin crew members the option to wear the hijab while on duty, describing this as a benchmark for other airlines in Malaysia.

He said this was not only in line with the religion’s demands but reflected the reality that more than 60% of Malaysia’s population were Muslim.

The Kubang Kerian MP said it also reflected the budget carrier’s understanding of the freedom one has to practise their religion, as provided for under the Federal Constitution.

“In the context of a modern economy, inclusive policies that respect the religious and cultural needs of employees have proven to increase motivation, job satisfaction and corporate image.

“Many global firms have moved in the direction of faith-friendly workplaces and AirAsia’s step is in keeping with such developments,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, AirAsia announced its new uniform policy for Muslim cabin crew, who may opt to don the hijab as well as a full suit with long sleeves and pants.

The airline hopes to implement this before Ramadan starts in February.