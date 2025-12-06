Selangor govt to discuss raising cash aid for flood victims

As of today, 296 people in Selangor are still being housed in relief centres in Kuala Selangor and Hulu Langat due to floods. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Selangor government will discuss the possibility of raising the cash aid channelled to victims badly affected by the ongoing floods in the state.

State youth and sports committee chairman Najwan Halimi said the matter would be discussed by the state executive council at its next meeting.

“We will also study the proposal for the state government to create a special natural disaster insurance scheme for (residents in) areas that are hotspots for floods.

“We will take into consideration the various aspects at play in coming to a decision,” he told FMT.

As of today, 296 people in Selangor are still being housed in relief centres in Kuala Selangor and Hulu Langat due to the floods.

The state government previously announced that it will distribute RM500 in cash aid to families displaced by the recent floods.

On Tuesday, Kota Kemuning assemblyman S Preakas called for the cash aid to be raised to RM3,000 in view of the various repairs residents have to make.

The DAP man also called for a special natural disaster insurance scheme for residents in flood hotspots, particularly to cover those in the B40-income group who cannot afford their own insurance schemes.