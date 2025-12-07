843 undocumented migrants nabbed in op at Selayang Baru

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said similar operations had also been carried out previously in Seri Muda, the Selangor wholesale market and several other locations. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A total of 843 undocumented migrants were detained in a joint operation in Selayang Baru, near here last night.

They were suspected of having committing various offences under the Immigration Act.

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari, who is also the chairman of the state security committee, said consisted of 808 men and 35 women aged 21 to 53, and made up of citizens of Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.

“This operation was carried out after receiving complaints from the local community about the influx of foreign workers, including those operating businesses on the side of the road. Surveillance was carried out before deciding to take action,” he said at a press conference after participating in the operation.

He said similar operations had also been carried out previously in Seri Muda, the Selangor wholesale market and several other locations.

Also participating in the operation last night were immigration department deputy director-general (operations) Lokman Effendi Ramli, Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar, Selangor immigration director Khairul Aminus Kamaruddin as well as 358 members of various security agencies including immigration, police, armed forces, national egistration department (JPN) and local authorities.

Amirudin said two locals were also arrested during the operation on suspicion of drug abuse.

He added that all those arrested were suspected of not having identification documents, violating pass conditions, overstaying, using unrecognised card, and other immigration offences, before being taken to the Semenyih immigration depot for further investigation.

Commenting on the claim that the low rental cost attracted foreigners to live in Selayang Baru, he said that this factor was more driven by demand and supply, as well as its proximity to the city centre, being the focus of trade activities and daily jobs.

“This operation will continue to detect, arrest, prosecute and deport foreigners who violate the law, in accordance with the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966, the Immigration Regulations 1963 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007,” he said.

Amirudin also issued a warning to employers to use legal channels when employing foreign workers to avoid disruption of business operations and to ensure national security.