CAAM to probe Taiping light aircraft crash, say cops

The light aircraft that crashed in an open area near Tekah Airport in Taiping on Sunday morning. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) will launch an investigation into the light aircraft crash which took place in an open area near Tekah Airport in Taiping on Sunday, says Perak police chief Noor Hisam Nordin.

Noor Hisam said checks found that the pilot and trainee involved were registered with the Malaysian Sports Aviation Federation.

“The incident has been reported to the CAAM, which will conduct further investigations,” he was quoted by Bernama as saying.

He also said that both the pilot and trainee had fractured their legs in the incident but were reported to be in stable condition.

Yesterday, Taiping police chief Nasir Ismail said the aircraft reportedly experienced engine failure and had to make an emergency landing in the open area.

He said the injured pilot, 46, and trainee, 40, were taken to Taiping Hospital for treatment.