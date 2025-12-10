2 injured in Seremban shooting

A video recorded by members of the public showed bloodstains and blood splatter outside the vehicle and on the front passenger seat.

PETALING JAYA : Two men were injured after reportedly being shot while in a car heading towards the Port Dickson toll plaza in Seremban this morning.

A video recorded by members of the public showed one of the victims slumped in the driver’s seat of a white Perodua Myvi, Berita Harian reported.

Bloodstains and blood splatter were also visible outside the vehicle and on the front passenger seat.

Seremban police chief Azahar Rahim said both men were sent to hospital for treatment.

He added that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and urged anyone with information on the case to come forward.