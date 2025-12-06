11 statesmen memorials a ‘gift’ for the people

The office used by four prime ministers on Jalan Dato’ Onn before moving to Putrajaya.

KUALA LUMPUR : Did you know that the original office set, where four prime ministers administered the country from, is still intact and open for free public visits?

Hanizah Junoh.

Hanizah Junoh, director of the Statesmen Archives Division, said the office, along with personal items such as clothing, shoes, and books belonging to prime ministers and independence figures, is still well-preserved and displayed at the Prime Minister and Statesmen Archives Complex (Kapman) on Jalan Dato Onn.

“We collect heritage objects and personal belongings of these figures and present them in exhibitions. Everything is original.

“We maintain the original building, the old offices, and the Cabinet meeting rooms,” she told FMT.

The National Archives manages 11 memorials, including the Tunku Abdul Rahman Memorial, Hussein Onn Memorial, Galeria Sri Perdana (Dr Mahathir Mohamad), Mahathir Mohamad Birthplace (Kedah), and Abdul Razak Memorial.

Other sites include the P Ramlee Commemorative Library, P Ramlee Birthplace (Penang), Independence Proclamation Memorial (Melaka), Ghafar Baba Memorial (Melaka), Rumah Merdeka (Kedah) and the Statesmen Memorial, which showcases seven independence figures.

Seven figures who helped Tunku Abdul Rahman achieve independence.

Hanizah explained that the Statesmen Memorial was established to honour the contributions of seven leaders who assisted Tunku Abdul Rahman in achieving Malaya’s independence and the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

“They are Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman, Tan Cheng Lock, VT Sambanthan, Dr Lim Chong Eu, Mustapha Harun, Fuad Stephens and Jugah Barieng,” she said.

Keeping up with the times, the National Archives, under the unity ministry led by Aaron Ago Dagang, launched the e-Negarawan platform.

Tunku Abdul Rahman’s original office when he served as the first prime minister.

The platform allows virtual visits to all 11 memorials with just a “click of a finger”, as part of efforts to engage young people with the country’s history and heritage.

This initiative ensures that the platform can impact the public directly through the digitalisation of public services, while also promoting the positive use of technology and the internet.

Tunku Abdul Rahman’s glasses, still intact under the care of the National Archives.

“Wherever you are, you can explore all 11 memorials using just your mobile phone. The response has been encouraging as we have been able to reach thousands of visitors each month,” said Hanizah.

The National Archives also welcomes educational visits from schools, colleges and universities, reflecting the government’s commitment to teaching young people about the contributions and services of statesmen to nation-building.