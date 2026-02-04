More than 16,000 historical items brought home from abroad, says minister

National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang said the national library has traced and obtained 790 copies of Malay manuscripts from 27 overseas institutions. (National Library of Malaysia pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The government has worked since 1965 to bring home Malaysian historical records held abroad, with the national archives having obtained more than 16,000 physical items and 1.2 million digital images.

National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang said today the materials were secured from countries such as the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, France and India.

“Since 1965, the museums department, the national archives and the national library have remained committed to bringing home Malaysia’s historical materials from abroad,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Aaron said the national archives bought a large digital collection of records created by the now-defunct Colonial Office, involving 8,507 files and about 1.3 million images, in November last year.

It has been accessible to the public since last month.

He said the government had identified several countries for further work on tracing and researching Malaysia-related records, including the US, Russia, Spain, Norway and Turkey.

Last year, the museums department began a mission to recover historical objects held abroad, working with Wisma Putra and overseas missions, with an estimated total expense of RM6 million.

He said the national library had also traced and obtained 790 copies of Malay manuscripts from 27 overseas institutions, including the British Library, Cambridge University, and institutions in Paris and the Netherlands.

He also said RM500,000 was approved this year for a project to trace Malay manuscripts in the Netherlands and Russia.

Separately, Aaron said the national archives and Pertubuhan Legasi Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi were collecting materials for the Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi Memorial, which would be built in Kepala Batas, Penang.

He said 973 items had been gathered so far, including official documents, photographs, videos and publications.