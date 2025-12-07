Detention of children goes against UN convention, says Suhakam

Suhakam’s chief children’s commissioner, Farah Nini Dusuki, said the goal is simple: children should not be behind bars.

PETALING JAYA : Children should only be detained as a last resort, the human rights commission Suhakam has reminded the government, after recent data showed more than 2,000 children are being held in immigration depots.

Suhakam’s chief children’s commissioner, Farah Nini Dusuki, said the practice clearly goes against the UN convention on the rights of the child, which Malaysia has ratified.

Farah said that under the treaty, child detention must be “for the shortest time” and only when absolutely needed.

“(Detention) is not in line with our duty to protect children. Their detention in closed and crowded places, some with adults, can harm their safety, minds and growth,” she told FMT.

Official data show that 2,196 children were held in depots as of Aug 31. They were among 20,143 undocumented migrants in custody at immigration depots, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Dec 2.

Only 273 women and children have been moved to Baitul Mahabbah centres, leaving most minors still in detention blocks.

Farah said Suhakam had seen boys aged 12 to 17 being kept with adult men, a breach of both the child convention and UN rules on detention.

Conditions at the depots also fell short of international standards, she said. Checks showed there was overcrowding, late access to healthcare, poor hygiene and no real space for learning or play.

Child activist Amnani A Kadir said: “These places are simply not safe for them.”

She said “anything can happen to a child in a crowded room with adults and no watchful eye”; Malaysia must stop placing children in depots and shift child protection to the welfare department instead of immigration.

Amnani said it is not known if workers in these centres are trained to care for children. She urged the health ministry to screen the children for signs of abuse, disability, malnutrition or disease.

Both Farah and Amnani also called for full access for private socieites and child rights groups to inspect depots. Independent checks “cannot be optional”, said Amnani.

Farah said: “The goal is simple: children should not be behind bars. We stand ready to work with the government on real alternatives to detention.”