MACC denies being used to target PKR candidates ahead of party polls

MACC said it was normal for its officers to conduct surprise searches of homes to reduce the risk of evidence being destroyed.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has denied an accusation by Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli that the commission targeted PKR members not aligned with the party’s top leadership ahead of the party elections in May.

The denial came following Rafizi’s claim made in his “Yang Berhenti Menteri” podcast. He said several MACC officers had detained PKR election candidates, including those contesting the deputy president’s post.

He claimed officers had “surrounded” the home of a close supporter of his when only the man’s wife and children were inside.

However, MACC denied that it was used to investigate election candidates, and also disputed Rafizi’s allegation that its officers had surrounded his supporter’s home.

It said it was normal for its officers to conduct surprise searches of homes to reduce the risk of evidence being destroyed.

“After confirming that the man was not at home at the time, the officers left as usual. The following day, the man appeared at the MACC office on his own; his statement was recorded and he was released without detention.

“MACC emphasises that investigations are only conducted based on reports or information received. Every report will be verified and investigated based on the laws and procedures,” it said.

In the podcast, Rafizi said while the arrest was about a cash purchase of a house, a matter he claimed was verified to him by PKR president Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, there was no need to surround the house as the person would go to MACC himself.

MACC said anyone dissatisfied with its conduct can lodge complaints with the police or its complaints committee.

“MACC calls on all parties to refrain from making baseless allegations openly without evidence, as this can undermine public confidence in national enforcement institutions,” it said.