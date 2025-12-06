Be more assertive in Chinese-majority seats, MCA told

MCA Youth calls for review of paid direct intake into public universities so that all Malaysians have equal access to higher education.

PETALING JAYA : MCA Youth urged the party to contest seats with significant Chinese electorates at the next general election, and called for the party to be more assertive in Chinese-majority and mixed constituencies.

The youth wing also called for the party to maintain its political autonomy and not cooperate with parties that fail to honour their promises or deviate from MCA’s core principles.

The two issues were among resolutions adopted by delegates to the youth wing’s annual meeting today.

The delegates also called for a review of paid direct intake to public universities to ensure that all Malaysians regardless of background have fair and equitable access to higher education.

In recent months, MCA has pressed for Universiti Malaya’s open channel for admissions to be suspended until the government reviews the mechanism, following claims of structural inequality.