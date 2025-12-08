14-year-old dies after friend accidentally fires homemade shotgun

The suspect pointing at the scene of the incident at a house in Keningau. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 14-year-old boy died after he was accidentally shot with a homemade shotgun, known locally as a bakakuk, while playing hide-and-seek with a friend at a house along Jalan Kem PPH yesterday morning.

Keningau police chief Yampil Anak Garai said initial investigations found that the victim’s friend, also aged 14, had seen the victim holding the bakakuk outside the house and asked for it as a joke, Berita Harian reported.

“While playing hide-and-seek, the victim hid under the house. The suspect is believed to have accidentally pulled the trigger and fired towards the victim.

“The suspect panicked and sought help from villagers who happened to be passing by, and the victim was rushed to the hospital,” he was quoted as saying.

However, the teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital’s emergency unit.

Yampil said doctors found 14 gunshot wounds on the right side of his chest, his right arm, knee and left torso.

Police later found that another boy, the suspect’s 13-year-old brother, had hidden the bakakuk which belonged to their 70-year-old father, he added.

“All three family members have been detained for further investigation.

“Police also seized the bakakuk, live ammunition, spent casings, the suspect’s clothing and two mobile phones,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.