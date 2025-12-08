Abetment charge defective, baseless, says Azman’s lawyer

Padang Serai MP Azman Nasrudin claimed trial today to a charge of abetting corruption in connection with a Kedah state-owned cattle farming project.

SHAH ALAM : Padang Serai MP Azman Nasrudin will apply to strike out his abetment charge at the High Court next month on grounds that it is baseless and defective.

Azman claimed trial earlier today to abetting corruption in connection with a Kedah state-owned cattle farming project.

His lawyer, N Surendran, told a media conference after proceedings this morning that he was shocked upon seeing the charge. He added that the Bersatu lawmaker had committed no offence based on the allegation levelled against him.

“After scrutinising the charge, we found that it was defective.

“There is no basis to charge him as he committed no offence in relation to the alleged conspiracy to issue a letter of offer,” he said.

Surendran said he had informed the court that an application would be filed at the High Court to strike out the charge, as it was legally flawed and an abuse of process.

He will also challenge the sessions court’s order to impound Azman’s passport, arguing that the lawmaker has a clean record and that there is no basis to restrict his travel.

Azman had allegedly directed the CEO of Kedah Agro Holdings Bhd to issue a letter of offer to businessman Hassanaim Fauzi for the project.

He was said to have conspired with another businessman, Amar Assuat Abu Bakar, who allegedly received RM400,000 from Hassanaim to help secure the project.

Amar was also charged with two counts of soliciting and receiving the funds from Hassanaim.

All the offences allegedly took place in June 2020.

The offences provide for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.