Prosecutors move to cite woman for contempt over X posts

Amira Nur Afiqah Agus Salim had pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court in July 2022 to a charge of posting pornographic pictures on her X account. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The prosecution has moved to initiate contempt of court proceedings against a woman charged with posting pornographic pictures on her X account.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab informed the court of the application during the mention of the case involving Amira Nur Afiqah Agus Salim, 28, before sessions court judge Norma Ismail today.

“The prosecution was informed that on Nov 18, the respondent uploaded content on X that clearly discussed this case. In that posting, she claimed she had been fined RM8,000 under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA), despite not being convicted or sentenced.

“She also uploaded several posters seeking donations to pay the alleged fine. Therefore, the prosecution applies for contempt of court proceedings to be initiated against her,” Fadhli said in his oral application.

He said the court had issued an order on Feb 7, 2023, prohibiting the respondent from discussing or uploading anything about her case on social media until it was fully disposed of.

Earlier, lawyer Jacenta James informed the court that she was withdrawing as Amira’s counsel.

The court fixed Jan 8 for the next mention of the case.

Amira, a mother of one, was charged in July 2022 with transmitting pornographic pictures with the intention of offending others through the X account “@amiranafqh” at 7.27pm on Sept 19, 2021. She pleaded not guilty.

She was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the CMA, punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, if found guilty.

The charge also provides for a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction.