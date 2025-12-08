Putrajaya eyes tougher rules to curb rising private healthcare fees

Deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 only regulates consultation and procedural fees, not medicine or equipment costs. (Rawpixel pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The health ministry is reviewing several amendments to the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586) to broaden its regulatory powers, particularly regarding overcharging at private hospitals.

Deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the move is crucial, noting that medical cost inflation and healthcare utilisation also involve the finance ministry, Bank Negara Malaysia and the insurance sector.

Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

“We are studying appropriate amendments to extend Act 586’s scope. Besides consultation fees, we intend to cover several other charges as well to control healthcare inflation,” he told the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to an additional question from Senator Dr RA Lingeshwaran about the government’s steps to amend Act 586 to immediately regulate non-professional charges.

Earlier, in response to a question from Senator S Vell Paari regarding protection against overcharging by private hospitals, Lukanisman explained that Act 586 currently regulates only consultation and procedural fees, not medicine or equipment costs.

He said the health ministry received 817 complaints last year and issued fines related to 188 charges, involving consultation fees (70), procedural charges (48) and medicine costs (25), with the remaining cases falling under the ministry’s regulatory framework.

He said members of the public who are overcharged for consultation fees can submit complaints via the health ministry’s website or contact the private medical practice control division.

“Private facilities that fail to comply with the fee schedule under Act 586 can face action, including warning letters or fines under subsection 106(4).

“If convicted, the maximum fine is RM5,000 for a sole proprietor and RM15,000 for organisations, corporations, partnerships or associations. A show-cause notice for licence cancellation may also be issued in appropriate cases,” he added.