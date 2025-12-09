Cabinet followed the rules on Takiyuddin committee referral, says Azalina

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said pointed out that Kota Bharu MP Takiyuddin Hassan himself had requested to be referred to the parliamentary rights and privileges committee for the purpose of defending himself.

PETALING JAYA : Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said has dismissed a PAS leader’s allegation that the Cabinet had “overreached” in its move to refer Kota Bharu MP Takiyuddin Hassan to the parliamentary rights and privileges committee, insisting that it had acted according to the rules.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had criticised the Cabinet’s decision to refer Takiyuddin to the committee over his remarks linking a maritime enforcement operation to the Memali incident.

Azalina said the Cabinet meeting on Friday only decided on the revision to a motion tabled in the Dewan Rakyat to allow Takiyuddin to be formally referred to the committee.

“There was no interference by the executive (branch of the government) in the decision to refer Takiyuddin to the committee. The final decision rests with the Dewan Rakyat.

“Regardless of any decision made at the Cabinet level, it is still subject to the consideration of the lower house under the Standing Orders, and can only be decided through a vote of the MPs,” she said, according to Utusan Malaysia.

Fadhli, who is also Pasir Mas MP, had cited Article 62(1) of the Federal Constitution, which states that only the Dewan Rakyat can determine disciplinary action for MPs through its internal processes.

He said the executive had no power to direct motions or order for MPs to be referred to any committee.

He was commenting on Azalina’s announcement that a motion to suspend Takiyuddin for six months over his remarks, which was tabled on Thursday, would be revised to allow him to be referred to the committee.

Azalina also pointed out that Takiyuddin himself had requested to be referred to the parliamentary rights and privileges committee for the purpose of defending himself.

“It should be understood that any government motion must first be brought to the Cabinet for collective discussion and decision, before being submitted to the Dewan Rakyat for the final decision,” she said.