Collection agent appointments a standard practice since 2016, says JPJ

JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said the department’s appointment of collection agents involved no cost to the government. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The road transport department (JPJ) dismissed concerns raised by an Umno leader over JPJ’s appointment of collection agents, saying the practice has been in place since 2016.

JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said that as of today, JPJ has appointed a total of 10 collection agents.

“Statements portraying the appointment of collection agents as the privatisation of JPJ services stem from a misunderstanding regarding the function of the department’s collection agents,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had questioned the appointment of Rider Gate Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Ramssol Group Bhd, as a JPJ collection agent, based on an announcement on Monday.

Akmal questioned why an external party was appointed when, according to him, JPJ had always managed collections through its apps internally.

Aedy explained that agents appointed by JPJ had no role in collections through official channels, namely the MyJPJ application, MySikap, and JPJ offices, which were currently, and would continue, to be managed by the department.

“Instead, the appointment of the collection agents allows JPJ services to be offered through additional channels,” he said.

For example, he said, appointing a vehicle insurance platform as a JPJ collection agent enabled the platform to also offer motor vehicle licence renewals when customers purchased vehicle insurance.

However, users still have the option to renew their licences separately and directly with JPJ via the MyJPJ application, MySikap, or at JPJ offices, Aedy said.

He said firms appointed as JPJ’s collection agents included Pos Malaysia Bhd, Puspakom Sdn Bhd, MyEG Services Sdn Bhd, Konsortium Multimedia Swasta Sdn Bhd, TCSENS Sdn Bhd, and TNG Sdn Bhd.

“The appointment of collection agents also involved no cost to the government,” he said.

Aedy said any qualified company seeking to offer added value through JPJ services could apply, and that all applications would be considered according to procedures and approvals by the finance ministry, as has long been practised.

“JPJ remains committed to ensuring the delivery of efficient, safe, and easily accessible services to the public through continuous regulation of all appointed collection agents.”