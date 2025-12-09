FGV resumes operations after Felda remediation deadline extended

The Terengganu government has issued notices warning against illegal occupation of Felda and FGV plantations in Besut, Setiu, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Marang, and Kemaman.

KUALA TERENGGANU : FGV Holdings has resumed plantation operations following the Terengganu government’s decision to extend the remediation deadline to Jan 7.

In a joint statement, Felda and FGV said operations could now focus on boosting yields, supporting settler incomes, and strengthening community development.

They said this development not only restored confidence among settlers and workers but also ensured the continued stability of the local economy.

“This development comes as a major relief to the settlers, who for several weeks have faced uncertainty regarding their income, their future and livelihood.

“From the outset, our priority has been to safeguard the welfare, economic security, and emotional wellbeing of the settlers, particularly the native sons and daughters of Terengganu,” they said.

Felda and FGV also expressed their appreciation to the Terengganu government for its commitment and willingness to continue discussions professionally.

“This cooperation is deeply meaningful because, ultimately, the wellbeing of the settlers, who have been the foundation and lifeblood of Felda since its establishment, is a shared priority that must be continually upheld,” they said.

State secretary Zulkifli Ali yesterday confirmed the government had extended the remediation deadline under the National Land Code Section 425 notice to Jan 7, suspending the earlier notice issued to the FGV board.

The extension follows constructive negotiations between the state government, Felda, and FGV.

The Terengganu government recently issued notices prohibiting trespass on land across 10 plantations, covering about 15,000 hectares, over claims that the land had been developed for more than 40 years without premium payments, tax, or profit sharing.

The notices affected plantations in Setiu, Besut, Kemaman, Marang, Dungun, and Hulu Terengganu.