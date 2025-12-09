Loke slams Fuziah for unilaterally announcing PH joining Sabah govt

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the announcement by his PKR counterpart Fuziah Salleh was ‘completely the wrong thing to do’. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has slammed PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh for unilaterally declaring that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would be part of the Sabah state government on the night the election results were announced.

Loke said DAP was not informed of the announcement and was unaware that a press conference had even been held, China Press reported.

“I can say this openly. It was completely the wrong thing to do. Such an announcement should not have been made; it makes us a laughing stock,” he was quoted as saying in a Chinese language podcast yesterday.

Loke said PKR had won only one seat in the Nov 29 election in Sabah and stressed that the formation of the state government should be announced by the party with the most seats.

“That announcement should be made by Hajiji Noor, chairman of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“If they can secure support from other parties or assemblymen, then they should form the government and make the announcement,” he said.

Fuziah held a press conference on polling night, claiming that PH and GRS had obtained the numbers needed to form the new Sabah government.

PH won only one seat – Melalap, contested by a PKR candidate – while DAP lost all eight seats for which it vied.

GRS, on the other hand, secured 29 seats. Besides PH, it also joined forces with Barisan Nasional, Upko, and five independents to form the state administration.