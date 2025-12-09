Outstanding fines won’t affect BUDI95 eligibility, says transport ministry

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook reiterated that applicants for the BUDI95 scheme must be Malaysian citizens and hold an active driving licence.

PETALING JAYA : The transport ministry has dismissed claims that motorists with unpaid summonses risk losing their eligibility for the BUDI95 petrol subsidy.

Its minister Loke Siew Fook said outstanding traffic fines and the BUDI95 subsidy scheme operate under two separate mechanisms and were not linked despite recent media reports.

“Outstanding summonses and eligibility for the BUDI95 petrol subsidy are two different mechanisms that operate independently,” he said in a statement.

Loke’s response follows media reports warning that motorists who failed to settle traffic fines by Dec 31 risk being blacklisted, court action taken and even losing their BUDI95 subsidy.

The road transport department (JPJ) and the police have offered discounts of 50–70% since November to encourage payment of summonses. The amnesty period ends on Dec 31.

From Jan 1, a new “pay fast, pay less” system will be in effect where higher penalties will be introduced for delayed payments.

Loke reiterated that those eligible for the BUDI95 scheme needed to meet only two basic criteria – they must be Malaysian citizens verified through their MyKad and hold an active driving licence.

“An active licence refers to one that is still valid, or one that has expired for not more than three years,” Loke added.