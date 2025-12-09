PH backed Hajiji’s GRS from day one, Fuziah hits back at Loke

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh held a press conference on polling night, claiming that PH and GRS had obtained the numbers needed to form the new Sabah government.

PETALING JAYA : PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh has defended her announcement that Pakatan Harapan would join Sabah’s state government, saying the coalition has consistently backed Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Hajiji Noor.

She told FMT that PH’s position was clear – to support a state government that aligned with Putrajaya under the Madani framework.

“PH has remained consistent in our support for Hajiji from day one.

“The results of the Sabah election do not change PH’s position in supporting a state government that is aligned with the federal administration,” she said.

Earlier today, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook slammed Fuziah for unilaterally declaring that PH would be part of the state government on the night the Sabah election results were announced.

Loke said DAP was not informed of the announcement and was unaware that a press conference was going to be held.

He said PKR had won only one seat in the Nov 29 election in Sabah and stressed that the formation of the state government should be announced by the party with the most seats, referring to GRS.

Fuziah held a press conference on polling night, claiming that PH and GRS had obtained the numbers needed to form the new Sabah government.

PH won only one seat – Melalap, contested by a PKR candidate – while DAP lost all the eight seats it contested.

GRS, on the other hand, secured 29 seats. It joined forces with PH, Barisan Nasional, Upko, and five independents to form the state administration.