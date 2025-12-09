Plan to separate AG, public prosecutor roles now in 2nd phase

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said shared on Facebook today that discussions with several MPs and a senator were held regarding the progress of separating the roles of the attorney-general and the public prosecutor. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The government’s plan to separate the roles of the attorney-general (AG) and the public prosecutor has entered the second phase, says law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said.

In a Facebook post, Azalina said this followed a comprehensive study that compared international best practices and incorporated feedback from more than 7,000 respondents through focus groups, surveys and interviews.

“This second phase will focus on finalising the institutional structure, examining the need for amendments to the Federal Constitution, making related legislative amendments, and drafting new laws to ensure the effective and comprehensive implementation of this reform,” she said.

The minister said discussions were held with Selayang MP William Leong, who chairs the parliamentary select committee on human rights, elections and institutional reform, as well as Senator Rita Sarimah Anak Patrick Insol, Besut MP Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh, and Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong.

Others involved in the discussions include Zamri Misman, director-general of the legal affairs division of the Prime Minister’s Department; solicitor-general II Umar Saifuddin Jaafar; and the president of the Malaysian Bar, Ezri Abdul Wahab.

In October, deputy law and institutional reform minister M Kulasegaran denied that the government was dragging its feet in its plan to separate the roles of the AG and the public prosecutor.

He said the government was “100% committed” to carrying out this reform and had already promised to follow through with it.

However, he said the delay in implementing it was due to stakeholder discussions which he maintained were necessary to ensure the bill was holistic.

Kulasegaran added that the government would give a timeframe for the bill to separate the AG and public prosecutor’s roles next year.

Last month, Azalina said the government would begin the legislative process to separate the roles of the AG and public prosecutor next year.