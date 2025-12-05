Takiyuddin to be referred to rights committee instead, says Azalina

A motion was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday to suspend Kota Bharu MP Takiyuddin Hassan for six months over his Memali-linked remarks on a maritime operation. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Cabinet has decided to refer Kota Bharu MP Takiyuddin Hassan to the rights and privileges committee over his remarks linking a maritime enforcement operation to the Memali incident.

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said yesterday’s motion to suspend Takiyuddin for six months would be revised to formally allow him to be referred to the committee.

“This decision was made after taking into account the views raised during the debate, and to ensure that the MP is also given the opportunity to be heard before the committee,” she said in a statement today.

“This will enable the committee, which has a specific mandate under the Standing Orders, to make any findings necessary.”

Azalina said the government trusted that the committee would conduct the review with full responsibility, independence and integrity.

“The government also remains committed to safeguarding the dignity of Parliament as the nation’s highest institution, while ensuring that arising issues are addressed within the framework of parliamentary democracy,” she said.

The motion to suspend Takiyuddin for six months was tabled by deputy home minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah yesterday, but drew protests from opposition MPs, who asked why Takiyuddin was not first referred to the committee.

It was later postponed to the next Dewan Rakyat meeting.

Takiyuddin alleged during the debate on the 2026 supply bill on Oct 22 that an incident involving the MMEA at Masjid Rusila in Marang, Terengganu, had created a “negative image” of the agency.

He claimed that 10 to 15 men in five cars had “stormed” the mosque without its permission and asked if this was a repeat of the 1985 Memali incident.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the matter was a misunderstanding that had been resolved by the authorities, explaining that only six MMEA personnel had stopped by the mosque to perform Asar prayers during a training exercise.