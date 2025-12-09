Sabah DAP denies asking Hajiji for GLC positions

DAP lost all eight seats it contested at the Sabah state election on Nov 29. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sabah DAP chief Phoong Jin Zhe has denied claims that he wrote to Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor proposing that party leaders be appointed to positions at GLCs in Sabah.

A letter purportedly sent to Hajiji from Phoong’s office, suggesting the appointment of chairmen, deputy chairmen, or board members for GLCs in Sabah, earlier went viral on social media.

In a statement today, Phoong said the purported letter did not bear his signature or official stamp.

“During a meeting last Sunday, Sabah DAP once again reaffirmed that it does not want to join the state government.

“As I have stated before, Sabah DAP will return to the people, serving them step by step to restore public trust.”

Last week, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the party had received “a strong and unmistakable message” from voters after being wiped out in the Nov 29 polls, losing all eight seats it contested.

The six seats previously held by the party – Likas, Kapayan, Elopura, Luyang, Tanjong Papat and Sri Tanjong – were won by Warisan.

Loke also said Sabah DAP had informed the party’s central executive committee of its decision not to take up positions in the state government, including appointed assembly seats.