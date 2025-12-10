Non-subsidised RON95, RON97, diesel prices down 2 sen

PETALING JAYA : The prices of RON97 petrol, non-subsidised RON95 and diesel will drop by 2 sen per litre next week, says the finance ministry.

RON97 petrol will retail at RM3.27 per litre, non-subsidised RON95 at RM2.64 per litre, and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia at RM3.06 per litre.

Subsidised RON95 under the BUDI95 programme will continue to be sold at RM1.99 per litre, while diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan stays at RM2.15 per litre.

These prices will be in effect until Dec 17.

The ministry said the government will continue to monitor global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure the people’s continued welfare and wellbeing.