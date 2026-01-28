Govt to ban purchase of RON95 for foreign vehicles from April 1

The Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 prohibits fuel station operators from selling RON95 for foreign-registered vehicles.

KUALA LUMPUR : The government will introduce new regulations under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 to prohibit the purchase of subsidised RON95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles, effective April 1, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Domestic trade and cost of living minister Armizan Mohd Ali said that under existing regulations such as Regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, prohibition is only limited to the sale of RON95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles.

This means that legal action can only be taken against the fuel station operator, not the purchasers of the subsidised fuel for foreign-registered vehicles, he said.

“Under this new rule, prohibition and legal action can be taken against both parties – the fuel station operator and the owner of the foreign-registered vehicle.

“We are aiming for this regulation to be ready and enforceable on April 1,” he said.

Armizan was responding to Andi Suryady Bandy (BN-Kalabakan), who asked about additional monitoring measures to address the ongoing leakages of RON95 despite the introduction of the BUDI95 scheme.

Andi said such leakages occured particularly under the Essential Goods Distribution Programme and at fuel stations in areas along the border.

Armizan said the ministry would rely on data analytics of sales and purchase records for both RO95 and diesel at fuel stations along the borders to identify trends of repeated purchases using MyKads.