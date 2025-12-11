Selangor sultan’s daughter leads list of state honour recipients

Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, during today’s investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the Selangor ruler’s 80th birthday at the Balairung Seri, Istana Alam Shah.(Bernama pic)

KLANG : Tengku Zerafina, the daughter of Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, headed a list of 98 recipients of state awards and honours in conjunction with her father’s 80th birthday celebration today.

Tengku Zerafina was conferred the Darjah Kerabat Selangor Yang Dihormati (D.K.II).

At the investiture ceremony held at Balairung Seri, Istana Alam Shah, here, Sultan Sharafuddin also conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.), which carries the “Datuk Seri” title, on Chief Secretary Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Sunway Group founder and chairman Jeffrey Cheah.

The Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.S.I.S.), which carries the “Datuk Setia” title, was awarded to Selangor Islamic religious council (Mais) deputy chairman Mazlan Mansor, YTL Corporation Bhd executive director Mark Yeoh and Subang Jaya Medical Centre orthopaedic consultant surgeon Dr Anuar Onah.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil led the list of 16 recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S.), which carries the “Datuk” title for men and “Datin Paduka” for women.

Other recipients of the same award included Selangor state financial officer Haniff Zainal Abidin, state rural development, unity and consumer affairs committee chairman Rizam Ismail, road transport department director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli, Universiti Putra Malaysia vice-chancellor Ahmad Farhan Sadullah and Selangor education department director Jafri Abu.

Others honoured were Federal Court judge Azizah Omar, Court of Appeal judge Ong Chee Kwan, Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) defence cyber and electromagnetic division director-general Fadhil Abdul Rahman, Royal Malaysian Navy assistant chief of staff for development planning and strategy Ahmad Shafirudin Abu Bakar, and MAF deputy assistant chief of staff for personnel services Hamdan Ahmad.

Additional recipients included finance ministry tax division undersecretary John Patrick Antonysamy, Girl Guides Association of Malaysia Selangor branch president Raja Johanna Adrina Raja Arshad, Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd CEO Darwis Abdul Razak, IOI Properties Group Bhd CEO Lee Yeow Seng and Kuok Brothers Sdn Bhd managing director Kuok Meng Xiang.

The ceremony also saw 17 individuals receiving the Darjah Kebesaran Dato’-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.I.S.), which carries the “Datuk” title for men and “Datin Paduka” for women.

They included Orang Besar Istana Tengku Seri Perkasa Diraja Tengku Musahiddin Shah Tengku Abdul Samad Shah, Second Infantry Brigade commander Rosli Abu Bakar, Army Academy commandant Sauffi Omar, senior consultant in internal medicine and cardiologist Dr Rafizi Rus, and RMN Western Logistics commander at the Lumut Naval Base Shaiful Bahri Baharuddin.

Also receiving the D.S.I.S. award were Selangor fire and rescue department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail, Petaling Jaya City Council mayor Zahri Samingon, national audit department performance audit (III) director Zirawati Kadir, Inland Revenue Board chief investigation officer Azhar Husin, and Mais member Khadijah Khambali @ Hambali.

Others honoured were Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan board of trustees member Salim Sain, Port Klang Authority general manager K Subramaniam, Royal Mosque imam Rasid Mahful, the Sultan of Selangor’s police aide-de-camp Ahmad Rohisham Ahmad, Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd managing director Imran Salim, Valiram Group managing director Ashvin Jethanand Valiram, and renowned Malaysian artist Yusof Ghani.

National bodybuilder Ahmad Faiz Ariffin was awarded the Ahli Kegemilangan Sukan Selangor (A.K.S.), while 10 individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Selangor (S.M.S.), including those involved in the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion operation, namely Petaling district and land officer Huzunul Khaidil Mohammed and Selangor social welfare department director Azmir Kassim.

Another 10 recipients were conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.I.S.), including Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat and Selangor fire and rescue department deputy director Khairul Azuwan Ibrahim, who were likewise involved in the Putra Heights operation, as well as YTL Power International Bhd vice-president (commercial) Dominic Hua.

Fifteen individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (A.M.S.) and 15 received the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (A.I.S.), while national tower runner Soh Wai Ching was awarded the Bintang Kecemerlangan Sukan Selangor (B.K.S.). Seven others received the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (B.P.C.).