Selangor will no longer allocate funds for pig farming, says sultan

A Selangor executive councillor said Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had not consented to the renewal of pig farming licences in Tanjung Sepat. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, said the state government will no longer allocate funds or invest in any pig farming operation, including in Bukit Tagar.

“Any related business must be implemented without involving state funds,” the Selangor palace said in a statement.

Sultan Sharafuddin also instructed that a detailed study be carried out to ascertain the quantity of pork needed to cater to non-Muslim consumers in Selangor.

“The findings of this survey will be the basis for determining the scale, capacity and scope of operations for pig farming in Bukit Tagar to ensure it is reasonable and manageable.”

Earlier today, Selangor executive councillor Izham Hashim said pig farming operations at Kampung Ladang Tumbuk in Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat, would be shut down, with the decision to be finalised on Wednesday.

Izham also said licence renewals for farmers would not be approved until they relocate their operations to the centralised pig farming area in Bukit Tagar, the development of which will be expedited.

Izham, who was granted an audience with the sultan, said Sultan Sharafuddin had not consented to the renewal of pig farming licences in Tanjung Sepat, making it necessary to expedite development at the Bukit Tagar site.

On Jan 10, Sultan Sharafuddin had said he disagreed with the state government’s plan to centralise the state’s pig farming industry in Hulu Selangor.

While he acknowledged the need for small-scale, controlled farming of pigs to meet the needs of non-Muslims in Selangor, he said large-scale farming was unnecessary and insensitive given the fact that Muslims make up the majority of the Selangor population.