Selangor govt looks to shut down Kuala Langat pig farms within the year

On Monday, Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari announced the cancellation of plans to centralise the state’s pig farming industry in Bukit Tagar, Hulu Selangor. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Selangor government aims to shut down pig farms within and around Kuala Langat as soon as possible, ideally within the year, says Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin said the state government is currently conducting a detailed study of Selangor’s pork needs, following the decree by Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

He said any decision made must account for its impact on pork supply and market price to avoid burdening consumers in the state.

“We will try to close down the farms within this year, as soon as we can, but we need to know what the consequences will be. Are there alternative sources? We could import (pork), but it would raise prices.

“We don’t want prices to spike. Currently, 70% of pork is imported from other states and overseas,” Berita Harian reported him as saying.

On Monday, Amirudin announced the cancellation of plans to centralise the state’s pig farming industry in Bukit Tagar, Hulu Selangor, following advice from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Amirudin had said the Selangor state executive council made the decision last week after state infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim reported strong opposition to the project.

Sultan Sharafuddin had previously also said that, while he acknowledged the need for small-scale controlled pig farming to meet local non-Muslim needs, large-scale operations were unnecessary and insensitive.

He instructed that a detailed study be conducted to determine the quantity of pork needed for non-Muslim consumers in Selangor.