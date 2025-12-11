Teoh Beng Hock’s sister to bring his case before UN in Geneva

The Teoh Beng Hock Association for Democratic Advancement had announced in July that it was seeking to raise RM50,000 to fund Teoh Lee Lan’s trip to Geneva.

PETALING JAYA : Teoh Lee Lan, sister of the late Teoh Beng Hock, will travel to Geneva in March next year to meet officials of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), where she is expected to raise concerns over the Malaysian government’s alleged dereliction of duty in her brother’s case.

In a statement today, the Teoh Beng Hock Association for Democratic Advancement (TBH-ADA) said Lee Lan will be accompanied by representatives from the association.

It said the association has been actively engaging international and human rights groups since submitting a formal complaint on Beng Hock’s death to the UN in July this year.

The association had also announced in July that it was seeking to raise RM50,000 to fund Lee Lan's trip to Geneva.

“To date, TBH-ADA has raised RM122,377 through nationwide roadshows and online crowdfunding. These funds will be used to support human rights advocacy at the UN and related initiatives,” it said.

It was previously reported that TBH-ADA had been organising forums nationwide to rally public pressure on Beng Hock’s death probe, which was classified as requiring no further action (NFA) by the Attorney‑General’s Chambers because of insufficient evidence.

Beng Hock was found dead on July 16, 2009, after falling from the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam in Shah Alam, Selangor.

He had been questioned for several hours by officers from the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prior to the incident.

An inquest into his death initially returned an open verdict. However, in 2014, the Court of Appeal ruled that his death was caused by “one or more unknown persons”, including MACC officers.

Two special investigation teams had been set up to look into the incident – one in 2011 and the other in 2015 – but both cases were classified as NFA by the public prosecutor.

In 2019, police launched an investigation under Section 342 of the Penal Code for wrongful confinement.

A reinvestigation was ordered by the Kuala Lumpur High Court in November last year, directing the police to re-examine all aspects of the case.