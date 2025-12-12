Anwar pushes for speedy development of new port on Pulau Carey

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim chairing a meeting on the development of the new port on Pulau Carey this morning. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wants to see the development of a new port on Pulau Carey to be expedited.

Anwar said he chaired a meeting on the project this morning and that the federal and Selangor governments have agreed to accelerate the new port’s development.

“This project has long been planned and should no longer be delayed.

“All relevant agencies have been directed to act swiftly and ensure that this project becomes a new model of national development – more efficient, well-organised, and with integrity,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said national development must align with social justice and environmental responsibility, which are the true and sustainable meaning of progress.

“In implementing this development, the interests of the Orang Asli, local residents, fishermen, and the sustainability of the ecosystem will continue to be safeguarded,” he said.

In September, Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said the state government had identified 1,699.68ha on Pulau Carey to be developed as the third port.

Amirudin said this comprised 1,011.71ha of seabed land managed by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) and 687.96ha of coastal land owned by Yayasan Selangor.

He also said the Selangor government would play an active role in both developing and managing the progress of the Pulau Carey port, expected to be a major catalyst for the state’s growth over the next 20 to 30 years.