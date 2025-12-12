Hannah orders probe into sprinter’s SEA Games withdrawal

Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh said that athlete selection is based on merit.

PUTRAJAYA : Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh has instructed the National Sports Council (MSN) to obtain a full report from Malaysia Athletics on the recent withdrawal of athlete Danish Irfan Tamrin, which has sparked widespread attention.

Describing the issue as a serious matter, she said this would ensure that it is resolved as quickly as possible.

“We cannot draw conclusions based solely on social media reports. An investigation is underway.

“Should any misconduct be found, MSN will take the appropriate action,” she said at a press conference on youth and sports ministry grants here today.

Allegations had circulated online that the national sprinter was forced to write a letter to withdraw from Malaysia’s 4x100m relay squad at the SEA Games in Thailand, sparking discontent among netizens who said it was evidence of cronyism in Malaysia’s sports industry.

Yeoh said that all decisions regarding the selection of athletes must be made professionally and based on merit, taking into account factors such as timing, distance and current performance.

“I want to assure parents that athlete selection is based on merit. Otherwise, Malaysia stands to lose,” she added.