Hockey legend Paramalingam dies at 91

KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysian hockey community is mourning the loss of legendary former national head coach C. Paramalingam, who died today at the age of 91.

The Malaysian Hockey Confederation, who announced his death in a Facebook post, expressed condolences to the Paramalingam’s family.

“He was a national hockey legend and former head coach who led the Malaysian junior squad to the 1993 Junior World Cup in Barcelona. He had also contributed immensely to the development of Malaysian hockey,” the statement said.

“The service and dedication of the late coach Paramalingam, who loved the sport of hockey until his final days, and his family will always be remembered and valued by MHC,” said the statement.

Paramalingam, born in Taiping, featured in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and the Asian Games in Tokyo in 1958, Jakarta in 1962, where Malaysia won the bronze, and Bangkok in 1966. He also guided the national team to the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Paramalingam, who represented Selangor during his playing career, won the Best National Coach award in 1999.

As an administrator, he was also a member of the Malaysian Hockey Federation coaching and selection committees, among others.

Paramalingam is survived by his wife and daughter.