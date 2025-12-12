JPN may allow dual citizenship holders to forfeit one without action

JPN director-general Badrul Hisham Alias said Malaysia does not recognise dual citizenship, and revocation of citizenship can be enforced if an individual is proven to hold more than one nationality. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The national registration department (JPN) is considering allowing dual citizenship holders to voluntarily surrender their MyKad and forfeit one of their citizenships without facing legal action.

JPN director-general Badrul Hisham Alias said this may be done to gauge the willingness of dual citizenship holders to make a formal choice.

“We have not introduced this yet, but I think it is good to see what response we may receive.

“In this context, it would only involve the deprivation of one citizenship, not other legal measures or arrest. They can decide which citizenship they wish to retain,” Bernama reported him as saying in Bachok, Kelantan, today.

Badrul said Malaysia does not recognise dual citizenship, and revocation of citizenship can be enforced if an individual is proven to hold more than one nationality.

He said while JPN does not have records of individuals with dual citizenship, action can be taken upon receiving a complaint in accordance with articles 24(1) and 24(2) of the Federal Constitution.

“The process of revoking citizenship is quite complex as it must go through a committee chaired by an appointed judge, and action is only taken after the individual is found guilty,” he said.