Mastery of Bahasa Melayu comes first, says Anwar over debate on UEC

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said once Bahasa Melayu’s position is clear and established, then discussions about other matters, including the UEC, can take place. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he has no issue with proposals to uplift other languages, so long as their advocates remember that the mastery of Bahasa Melayu comes first.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Langkawi, Anwar said that as prime minister, he will continue to defend and uphold the national language, given its position in the Federal Constitution.

“Lately, people have been making various demands about language. Some want emphasis on English, some want the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) to be recognised.

“This is Malaysia. Bahasa Melayu is our official language, and anyone seeking to advocate for other languages must remember Bahasa Melayu has to be upheld as the language of knowledge, mastered by all Malaysians,” he said.

He said that while he agrees with the need to increase the use of English, public mastery of Bahasa Melayu must be strengthened as the “language of new technology, artificial intelligence, and knowledge”.

“All (educational) streams, whether Chinese, Tamil or English, must master Bahasa Melayu. We also impose this condition on international schools. They can use English as a medium but they must pass and master Bahasa Melayu.

“Once (Bahasa Melayu’s position) is clear and established, then we can talk about other things, including the UEC,” he said.

His remarks come after DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming said his party plans to meet with him regarding the recognition of the UEC, drawing brickbats from Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, among others.

Akmal said Nga should understand the national education policy first, and that there is no need to consider a certificate that does not align with key policy aspects.

The UEC is a secondary school qualification for students at independent Chinese schools. It is not recognised for direct entry to public universities.